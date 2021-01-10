Motorola has unveiled the new-generation Moto G Stylus, G Power, and G Play smartphones in the US for the year 2021. While the former is targeted toward users looking for improved productivity, the latter two are run-of-the-mill handsets designed for everyday use. All the three models come with a plastic body, up to quad rear cameras, and a mid-range Snapdragon chipset. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Moto G Play (2021)

The Moto G Play (2021) houses a waterdrop notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 10.

Information Moto G Play (2021) has a dual rear camera module

The Moto G Play (2021) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) shooter.

Phone #2 Moto G Power (2021)

The Moto G Power (2021) features a punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, a water-repellent body, and a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. It is offered in Flash Gray and Polar Silver colors. It runs on a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging support.

Information Moto G Power (2021) offers a triple rear camera system

The Moto G Power (2021) sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Phone #3 Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Moto G Stylus (2021) has a water-repellent plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, a 'push-pen' stylus, and a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display. It is offered in Aurora Black and Aurora White color options. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 678 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information Moto G Stylus (2021) packs a quad rear camera unit

The Moto G Stylus (2021) offers a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Pocket-pinch How much do the phones cost?