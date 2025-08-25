What is flesh-eating parasite infection found in US after 60yrs? 

A rare case of screwworm myiasis, a flesh-eating parasite infection, has been confirmed in the United States for the first time in 60 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the case in Maryland in August 2025. The patient had returned from Central America, where a larger outbreak has been spreading since late 2023.

Parasitic fly What is screwworm myiasis? The New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is actually not a worm, but a parasitic fly that feeds on living flesh. Female flies lay up to 3,000 eggs in open wounds of warm-blooded animals, including humans. The larvae then burrow deeper into tissue with their screw-like mouths, causing severe pain and tissue destruction.

Health impact Symptoms and risk factors The CDC lists symptoms of screwworm myiasis as non-healing wounds, a sensation of movement inside a wound, visible maggots, foul-smelling odor, fever and chills. People with open cuts or those near livestock in endemic regions are at higher risk. The only treatment is manual removal of larvae and thorough wound cleaning.

Economic threat Livestock at greater risk While the risk to human health is low, livestock is at a greater risk from screwworms. The parasite could cause economic damage exceeding $1.8 billion if it spreads into Texas, according to Texas A&M University estimates. In response, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a major containment plan with plans for a new sterile fly facility in Edinburg, Texas.