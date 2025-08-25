Epstein accuser's memoir is coming out, months after her death

A posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a prominent accuser of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is set to be published this fall. The book, titled Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be released on October 21 by Alfred A. Knopf Publishing House. Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41 and had been working on the memoir with author-journalist Amy Wallace.

Final request Giuffre wanted the book published 'regardless' of her circumstances According to Knopf, the publisher, Giuffre had completed a 400-page manuscript for the book. In an email to Wallace weeks before her death, she expressed her desire for the memoir to be published "regardless" of her circumstances. "In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY'S GIRL is still released," she wrote in the email.

Allegations Giuffre accused these men of sexual abuse Giuffre had alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and abused by Prince Andrew and other powerful men in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager. Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in 2019, of suicide. His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking charges in late 2021. Andrew has denied Giuffre's allegations but settled with her out of court for sexual assault claims in 2022.

Memoir revelations Book to reveal new details about Prince Andrew, Epstein The book promises to reveal "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details" about Giuffre's time with Epstein and his associates. It also speaks publicly for the first time about Prince Andrew since their 2022 settlement. Knopf publisher Jordan Pavlin described Nobody's Girl as a "raw and shocking" journey of a fierce spirit struggling to break free from abuse.