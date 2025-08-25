What is China's K visa category for international, Pakistani students?

The Chinese government has announced a new visa category, the "K visa," to attract international science and technology graduates. The decision was approved by China's State Council and signed into law by Premier Li Qiang. The K visa will come into effect from October 1, 2025. This development is particularly significant for Pakistan, which has a large number of students enrolled in Chinese universities across engineering, IT, and applied sciences fields.

Visa benefits Direct pathway for students The K visa will provide a direct pathway for new students and allow existing ones to extend their stay. It aims to facilitate participation in global science and technology projects. The new visa category also opens doors for entrepreneurship and business exploration without the need for prior job offers. Other benefits include longer stays, multiple entries, and simplified procedures associated with the K visa.

Visa requirements No restrictions The K visa stands out from other Chinese visas as it doesn't require an invitation letter from an employer or institution in China. The age, education level, or work experience restrictions have also been removed from the rule. This makes the K visa more appealing to graduates and early-career researchers.