'Don't agree': Bangladesh rejects Pakistan's '1971 issues resolved twice' claim 

Bangladesh has rejected Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's assertion that the issues stemming from the 1971 war were "resolved twice." During a two-day visit to Bangladesh, Dar had claimed these issues were settled in 1974 and again during former President Pervez Musharraf's tenure. However, Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, disagreed with this assertion, saying if they were resolved, "the problems would have been solved."

Unresolved issues Hossain reiterates demand for apology, financial settlements Hossain reiterated Bangladesh's demand for an apology and financial settlements from Pakistan. He also sought the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis and the resolution of pre-independence financial issues. "I have strongly upheld the Bangladesh stance," Hossain said, adding it would be unrealistic to expect 54 years of unresolved problems to be solved in a single day.

Historical tensions Ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan The relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan had soured under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime, especially after the 2010 trials of collaborators from the 1971 Liberation War. However, recent political shifts have opened doors for better ties. After Hasina's ouster in August 2024 due to a violent student-led protest, Muhammad Yunus became the chief advisor of an interim government, paving the way for improved relations with Islamabad.

Economic cooperation Agreement to boost trade and investment During Dar's visit, Bangladesh and Pakistan signed an agreement and five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral relations. Hossain said both countries are looking to boost trade and investment, with yearly turnover being under $1 billion. Bangladesh sought access to Pakistani markets under SAFTA in various sectors, while Pakistan expressed interest in exporting energy to Bangladesh.