Thousands evacuated, flights canceled as Typhoon Kajiki approaches Vietnam 

Vietnam is preparing for the arrival of Typhoon Kajiki, which is expected to make landfall on Monday. The storm has already caused damage in China 's southern Hainan island and crossed over the Gulf of Tonkin with wind speeds reaching up to 166km/h. This makes it comparable to a Category-2 Atlantic hurricane. In anticipation of the typhoon's impact, more than 40,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in Vietnam.

Storm threat Typhoon expected to hit Thanh Hoa, Nghe An provinces The Vietnamese government has issued a warning about the possible heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides that could be triggered by Typhoon Kajiki. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called it "an extremely dangerous fast-moving storm." The typhoon is expected to hit Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces in central Vietnam later Monday as either a weak typhoon or strong tropical storm.

Preparations underway Emergency measures activated in Vietnam's central provinces In light of the impending storm, emergency measures have been activated in Vietnam's central provinces. These include plans to evacuate around 587,000 people and secure infrastructure against possible flooding. Over 300,000 military personnel are on standby for rescue operations. The Civil Aviation Authority has also closed two airports in central Vietnam and canceled or delayed flights.

Regional effects Typhoon brushed past China's Hainan island Before hitting Vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki had brushed past China's Hainan Island and Guangdong province. The storm caused heavy rains and strong winds in Sanya City, uprooting trees and damaging property. China's Meteorological Center has warned that the storm will bring heavy rain to central and northern Vietnam as well as Laos and Thailand. Rainfall of up to 600mm is expected in some areas.