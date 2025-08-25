Maxwell claims she met Musk in 2010-11

Did Elon Musk know sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein?

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm Aug 25, 202503:51 pm

What's the story

Elon Musk's name has been linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and associate. She has contradicted the world's richest man's claims that he didn't know her or Epstein. According to transcripts of interviews released by the US Department of Justice, Maxwell said that she met Musk at a multi-day birthday celebration for Google co-founder Sergey Brin around 2010-2011. She said that Musk was one of the guests on a Caribbean island for this event.