After India, New Zealand suspends postal services to US 

New Zealand Post has temporarily suspended most mail services to the United States due to uncertainty over upcoming tariffs. The suspension, which came into effect on August 21, comes ahead of a 15% tariff that will be implemented on August 29 (US Eastern Standard Time). Only letters, passports, and legal documents will continue to be delivered during this period.

Global response Other countries have also suspended postal services to US The move by New Zealand Post comes after similar actions taken by several other countries. India, Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, and Denmark have also suspended postal services to the US in response to Washington's decision to end tax exemptions on small packages from August 29. The US had started imposing what it calls "reciprocal tariffs" in April 2025, with most coming into force this month after lengthy negotiations.

Service adjustment NZ Post is working to adjust its services In light of the new tariffs, NZ Post is working to adjust its services and hopes to resume normal deliveries soon. The company has assured customers that it is responding swiftly to this complex situation. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Radio New Zealand that there is still confusion over how these tariffs will work in practice.

Government stance New Zealand government hasn't raised concerns yet Luxon also said that the New Zealand government hasn't raised concerns with their counterparts in Washington yet but is confident of a resolution soon. He added that there is still confusion over how these tariffs will work in practice and that postal organizations are holding back services until there's clarity.