Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pan Nalin to head ALT EFF 2025 jury
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will head the jury for the sixth edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), along with filmmaker Pan Nalin. The festival, which started in 2020, is dedicated to showcasing films that explore themes of environment, sustainability, preservation, and climate change. It will take place in December and feature a range of films, including features, documentaries, shorts, and student films.
Pilgaonkar, Nalin's statements on jury duty
Pilgaonkar, who was recently seen in Mandala Murders, told Mid-Day she's excited to be a part of the ALT EFF jury. "The festival is a reminder of how stories can shift perspectives and empower people to take responsibility for the planet." Nalin, whose Chhello Show (2022) was India's entry for the 95th Academy Awards, echoed similar sentiments. "In an age where distraction is abundant, ALT EFF reminds us to pause, reflect, and see the world we're in danger of losing."
Festival aims to use cinema as a tool for awareness
The ALT EFF aims to use cinema as a tool to raise awareness about ecological issues. Pilgaonkar said, "I'm looking forward to discovering films that don't just move us emotionally, but also motivate us to rethink our everyday choices." Nalin added, "As a jury member, I'm excited to witness stories that are honest, daring, and will challenge us to rethink the way we live, consume, and coexist."