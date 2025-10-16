Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pan Nalin to head ALT EFF 2025 jury

Jury insights

Pilgaonkar, Nalin's statements on jury duty

Pilgaonkar, who was recently seen in Mandala Murders, told Mid-Day she's excited to be a part of the ALT EFF jury. "The festival is a reminder of how stories can shift perspectives and empower people to take responsibility for the planet." Nalin, whose Chhello Show (2022) was India's entry for the 95th Academy Awards, echoed similar sentiments. "In an age where distraction is abundant, ALT EFF reminds us to pause, reflect, and see the world we're in danger of losing."