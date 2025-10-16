'Taj Story' trailer: Paresh Rawal questions Taj Mahal's history

The trailer for The Taj Story, a courtroom drama featuring veteran actor Paresh Rawal , has been released. Backed by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and CA Suresh Jha, the film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel with Vikas Radhesham as creative producer. The two-minute-long trailer teases a taut storyline that challenges established narratives about the Taj Mahal .

Character conflict Film goes beyond entertainment, delves into deeper issues In The Taj Story, Rawal plays Vishnu Das, a guide on a quest to uncover the truth behind India's most famous monument. His pursuit of facts puts him at odds with established beliefs, leading to intense courtroom confrontations. Zakir Hussain plays his opponent in the film and engages in fiery exchanges with Rawal's character. The trailer suggests that the film will delve into deeper issues of truth, belief, and intellectual freedom.

Film's theme Trailer encourages viewers to think about common historical beliefs The Taj Story explores the balance between belief and documented history. The trailer video encourages viewers to think about common historical beliefs, showing that the film focuses on questioning and examining the past. While dropping a poster, the makers said: "The narrative of centuries is challenged. What you believe may be the greatest historical deception. Witness the unveiling of secret chember of The Taj Mahal."