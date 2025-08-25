Indus Treaty suspended, but India alerts Pakistan on potential flood  

India has reportedly alerted Pakistan about the flood situation in the Tawi River through its High Commission in Islamabad, as the usual Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) channel remained suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack. Usually, such alerts are shared through the Indus Water Commissioners. The move is seen as a goodwill gesture amid worsening bilateral ties between India and Pakistan. Pakistani officials have issued warnings based on the information provided by India.

Crisis deepens Flood situation in Jammu The flood situation in Jammu has worsened with heavy rainfall. 190.4mm of rain was recorded in a single day, the second-highest for August in over a century. Low-lying areas such as Janipur, Roop Nagar, and Talab Tilloo have been inundated, damaging homes and vehicles. Several rivers, including the Tawi and Chenab, are flowing above danger marks, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Disaster toll Monsoon mayhem in Pakistan Pakistan has been reeling under monsoon-related disasters since late June, killing at least 739 people and damaging over 2,400 homes. The death toll includes 200 children and 471 men. Punjab province alone reported 165 fatalities, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest with 469 deaths. The relentless rains have also left thousands displaced and destroyed crops across the country.

Treaty status What is Indus Waters Treaty? The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 by India's PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan's President Ayub Khan, governs the sharing of waters from the Indus River system. However, it was put "in abeyance" after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists. The suspension has stopped India from sharing water level data with Pakistan during the monsoons.