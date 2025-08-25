LOADING...
Trump's India tariffs are 'leverage' to force Russia's hand: Vance
Vance's comments came in an interview with NBC

By Snehil Singh
Aug 25, 2025
10:18 am
What's the story

United States Vice President JD Vance has said that President Donald Trump used "aggressive economic leverage" against India to pressure Russia into ending its war with Ukraine. In an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Vance revealed that Trump's administration imposed secondary tariffs on Indian goods as part of a strategy to cut down Moscow's oil trade profits.

Tariff impact

Trump's tariffs a 'deliberate attempt' to push Russia toward negotiations

The Trump administration had openly criticized India's continued import of discounted Russian crude, claiming it indirectly financed Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. Vance said Trump's tariffs were a "deliberate attempt" to push Russia toward negotiations. He added that Russia could be reintegrated into the global economy if it stopped its aggressive actions but would remain isolated otherwise.

Resolution hopes

Vance remains hopeful that Washington can help broker resolution

Vance also expressed optimism over America's capability to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, saying, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks." During a visit to Jaipur in April, Vance had urged India to reduce non-tariff barriers and increase access for American products as part of a broader roadmap for deeper bilateral ties and for a "prosperous and peaceful" 21st century.

Policy defense

India has defended its energy policy

Despite the US's criticism, India has defended its energy policy, stressing that procurement decisions are based on national priorities and market considerations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the US's tariffs by saying no one was forced to buy refined oil or related products from India. He said if there were issues with buying these products, countries could choose not to.