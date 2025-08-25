Trump's India tariffs are 'leverage' to force Russia's hand: Vance

United States Vice President JD Vance has said that President Donald Trump used "aggressive economic leverage" against India to pressure Russia into ending its war with Ukraine . In an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Vance revealed that Trump's administration imposed secondary tariffs on Indian goods as part of a strategy to cut down Moscow's oil trade profits.

Tariff impact Trump's tariffs a 'deliberate attempt' to push Russia toward negotiations The Trump administration had openly criticized India's continued import of discounted Russian crude, claiming it indirectly financed Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. Vance said Trump's tariffs were a "deliberate attempt" to push Russia toward negotiations. He added that Russia could be reintegrated into the global economy if it stopped its aggressive actions but would remain isolated otherwise.

Resolution hopes Vance remains hopeful that Washington can help broker resolution Vance also expressed optimism over America's capability to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, saying, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks." During a visit to Jaipur in April, Vance had urged India to reduce non-tariff barriers and increase access for American products as part of a broader roadmap for deeper bilateral ties and for a "prosperous and peaceful" 21st century.