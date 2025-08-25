'India will buy oil from wherever...best deal is': Indian envoy 

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, has said that Indian companies will continue buying oil from wherever they get the best deal. He made the statement in an interview with Russia's state-run news agency TASS. The envoy's comments come after the United States imposed additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, taking duties up to 50%.

Tariff criticism US tariffs on Indian imports 'unfair': Kumar Kumar slammed the US decision as "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified," calling it a penalty that goes against fair trade principles. He emphasized that India's energy policy is driven by the need to ensure reliable supplies for its 1.4 billion people, rather than by external political pressure. "Government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country," he said.

Trade defense Other countries also trade with Russia: Kumar India has been defending its oil imports from Russia, saying that affordable energy is vital for economic stability. Kumar also pointed out that other countries, including the US and European nations, continue to trade with Moscow. "Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall object of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," he said.