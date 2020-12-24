British automaker McLaren has revealed a new hypercar named Sabre exclusively for the US market. Created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), its production is limited to just 15 units. As for the highlights, the sporty-looking car draws power from an 824hp, twin-turbo V8 engine, and is the carmaker's fastest 2-seater with a top-speed of 351km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors McLaren Sabre: At a glance

McLaren Sabre has an eye-catching design, featuring a long front overhang with a complicated splitter, large vents in the hood, and tiny LED headlamps. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, small air dams, and turbine-style wheels. On the rear, there are thin vertical LED lighting strips, a huge diffuser, a small central exhaust outlet, and a gigantic wing attached via two huge endplates.

Information Power and performance

The Sabre draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 824hp of maximum power, and 800Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful non-hybrid McLaren. It can also clock a top-speed of 351km/h, hence it is the automaker's fastest 2-seater model.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The McLaren Sabre has a luxurious 2-seater cabin that looks similar to the Senna. It has a triple-tone color scheme, road-oriented bucket seats, Alcantara upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The hypercar packs the same vertical touchscreen infotainment console as the Senna and shares most of its buttons and controls. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also present.

Information What about the pricing?