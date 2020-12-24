Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 12:40 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota will launch the facelifted version of its Fortuner SUV in India on January 6, next year.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will sport a refreshed look and shall offer an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It will be available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have a revamped front fascia, featuring a larger mesh-pattern grille, a reworked bumper, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillamps, 'FORTUNER' lettering, and a window wiper will be present on the rear end.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have a spacious cabin, featuring 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver's seats, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, LED ambient lighting, and a wireless smartphone charger.
The vehicle will house an updated instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera will be present.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. However, it is unclear whether it will make 204hp/500Nm or 177hp/450Nm (420Nm with a manual gearbox).
A 2.7-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill generating 166hp/245Nm will also be there. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Fortuner (facelift) will be launched in India next month and will carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Once launched, it will go against rivals like MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Ford Endeavour.
