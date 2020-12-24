Japanese automaker Toyota will launch the facelifted version of its Fortuner SUV in India on January 6, next year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will sport a refreshed look and shall offer an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It will be available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Toyota Fortuner: At a glance

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have a revamped front fascia, featuring a larger mesh-pattern grille, a reworked bumper, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, 'FORTUNER' lettering, and a window wiper will be present on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have a spacious cabin, featuring 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver's seats, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, LED ambient lighting, and a wireless smartphone charger. The vehicle will house an updated instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera will be present.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. However, it is unclear whether it will make 204hp/500Nm or 177hp/450Nm (420Nm with a manual gearbox). A 2.7-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill generating 166hp/245Nm will also be there. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?