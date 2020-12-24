Honda has launched the CB1300 range of bikes in Japan. It comes in four variants- Super Four, Super Four SP, Super Bold'or, and the Super Bold'or SP. As for the highlights, the first two trims are naked roadsters, while Bold'or and Bold'or SP have a semi-faired design. They also get many rider aids and draw power from a 1,284cc liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda CB1300: At a glance

The Honda CB1300 range sits on a double-cradle frame and features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. The bikes pack an analog instrument cluster, a full-LED headlight with integrated DRLs, and ride on golden-rimmed alloy wheels. The motorcycles come in Pearl Sunbeam White, Pearl Hawks Eye Blue, Beta Silver Metallic, and Candy-Chromosphere Red color options.

Information Power and performance

The Honda CB1300 range is powered by a 1,284cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 111.3hp at 7,750rpm and 112Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and an assist clutch function, and an optional quickshifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Honda CB1300 range is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and cruise control. Three riding modes- Standard, Sport, and Rain, are also on offer. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability