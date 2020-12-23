Chinese automaker CFMoto is expected to unveil its 800MT motorcycle in early-2021. It shall come in two versions- off-road and road-biased. As for the highlights, the upcoming two-wheeler will be based on the KTM 790 Adventure, featuring elements such as dual-LED headlights, and a tall windshield. It will draw power from a 799cc, LC8, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design CFMoto 800MT: At a glance

The CFMoto 800MT will exhibit a sharp look, featuring knuckle guards, a sloping fuel tank, an engine sump guard, a stepped-up seat, and a tall windscreen. An under-belly exhaust and eye-catching body graphics will also be present. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and dual-LED headlamps. It shall ride on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires or alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The CFMoto 800MT will draw power from a KTM 790 Adventure-sourced 799cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, the motor generates 94hp/88Nm in the latter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The suspension duties on the CFMoto 800MT should be handled by WP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the bike should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Information Pricing and availability