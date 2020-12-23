Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 06:15 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Toyota should launch its facelifted Fortuner SUV in India in January 2021. It will come in two variants- Standard and Legender.
In the latest development, a test mule of the latter was spied during a TVC shoot, showing its key design aspects.
As for the highlights, it will have a refreshed look inside-out and shall be offered with two BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender will have a sporty look, featuring a small mesh grille, aggressive bumpers, a large air dam, a silvered skid plate, bi-LED projector headlights, and dual-tone paintwork.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels.
A new bumper, wrap-around taillamps, and a window wiper will be present on the rear end.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender will draw power from a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 204hp power and 500Nm torque. A 2.7-liter petrol mill should also be available. The motors would be mated to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender will have a spacious all-black cabin with leatherette seats, a powered tailgate with a sweep-to-open feature, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The car will pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will be available.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender should make its debut in January 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a significant premium over the current-generation standard model which starts at Rs. 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
