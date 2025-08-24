Kerala Congress MLA accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Rahul Mamkootathil, a Congress MLA from Kerala 's Palakkad, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including actor Rini George, writer Honey Bhaskaran, and trans woman activist Avanthika. The allegations include forcing a woman to abort her pregnancy and threatening her life. An audio clip of a conversation between Mamkootathil and the unnamed woman has surfaced, where he expresses concern that the pregnancy would "destroy" his life. He also threatens her with dire consequences if he gets angry.

Rising accusations Actor, activist allege inappropriate behavior The allegations against Mamkootathil became part of a controversy when Malayalam actor Rini George accused him of inappropriate behavior. George claimed she had been receiving objectionable messages from the MLA for three years and alleged he offered her a five-star hotel room. Trans woman activist Avanthika also accused Mamkootathil of making vulgar comments and sharing his rape fantasies with her.

Resignation and denial Mamkootathil denies allegations, claims no legal complaints Despite the allegations, Mamkootathil resigned from all organizational posts in the Congress on August 21. He insisted his resignation was voluntary and not due to pressure from party leadership. The MLA has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming no legal complaints have been filed against him by the women making allegations.