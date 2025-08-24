Bihar electoral rolls: 98.2% voter data collected, ahead of schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has confirmed that it has received documents from 98.2% of voters in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The process is set to conclude on September 1. Only 0.16% of claims and objections have been filed against the draft rolls, with the deadline approaching on September 1.

Claims overview ECI receives 10 objections from political parties The ECI has received 10 objections from Block Level Agents of 12 recognized political parties in Bihar. Additionally, 1,21,143 individual voters have filed claims. The SIR process is ahead of schedule and mirrors the first phase of the exercise, when enumeration forms were collected between June 25 and July 25.

New entrants New electors turning 18 The ECI has also noted that 3,28,847 new electors have turned 18 as of July 1. Those who will turn 18 by October 1 have also submitted Form 6 for enrollment. The electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs will make decisions on all claims and objections by September 25.