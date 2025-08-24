LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'When Rahul speaks, Congress MPs become uncomfortable': Kiren Rijiju
Summarize
'When Rahul speaks, Congress MPs become uncomfortable': Kiren Rijiju
Rijiju said Gandhi's remarks are nonsensical

'When Rahul speaks, Congress MPs become uncomfortable': Kiren Rijiju

By Snehil Singh
Aug 24, 2025
10:49 am
What's the story

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "nonsensical statements." He said Gandhi's remarks, including calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" and alleging Chinese occupation of Indian territory, make even his party MPs uncomfortable. "When Rahul Gandhi speaks, all his party MPs become very uncomfortable. They fear that whenever he says something rubbish, the party has to bear the consequences," Rijiju told news agency ANI.

Leadership critique

Gandhi working with Soros, Khalistani forces: Rijiju

Rijiju also expressed disappointment over Gandhi's leadership, saying he doesn't listen to his party members. He alleged that Gandhi has been "working in coordination" with George Soros and Khalistani forces to "weaken the country." The minister said this was a dangerous path for Gandhi and accused him of conspiring against India with these forces.

Bill defense

Rijiju defends Constitution Amendment Bill

Rijiju defended the Constitution Amendment Bill and slammed the opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. He said these disruptions prevented MPs from raising constituency issues. The minister emphasized PM Modi's commitment to ethics and equal accountability under the law, noting that even if a Prime Minister is corrupt, they should face consequences.

Session success

Parliament session was successful from national perspective: Rijiju

Despite the continuous disruptions during the monsoon session, Rijiju claimed it was successful from a national perspective. He said 15 bills were passed during this time. The minister also noted that PM Modi refused to exempt himself from the Constitution Amendment Bill, saying no one should be above the law.