'When Rahul speaks, Congress MPs become uncomfortable': Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "nonsensical statements." He said Gandhi's remarks, including calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" and alleging Chinese occupation of Indian territory, make even his party MPs uncomfortable. "When Rahul Gandhi speaks, all his party MPs become very uncomfortable. They fear that whenever he says something rubbish, the party has to bear the consequences," Rijiju told news agency ANI.

Leadership critique Gandhi working with Soros, Khalistani forces: Rijiju Rijiju also expressed disappointment over Gandhi's leadership, saying he doesn't listen to his party members. He alleged that Gandhi has been "working in coordination" with George Soros and Khalistani forces to "weaken the country." The minister said this was a dangerous path for Gandhi and accused him of conspiring against India with these forces.

Bill defense Rijiju defends Constitution Amendment Bill Rijiju defended the Constitution Amendment Bill and slammed the opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. He said these disruptions prevented MPs from raising constituency issues. The minister emphasized PM Modi's commitment to ethics and equal accountability under the law, noting that even if a Prime Minister is corrupt, they should face consequences.