'PM is citizen, deserves no special protection': Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to give any special protection to himself under a new bill. The proposed legislation seeks the automatic removal of ministers, including the Prime Minister and chief ministers, if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days. Rijiju said, "PM Modi refused to give an exception to the prime minister. The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection."

Equal application Ethics should also mean something: Rijiju Rijiju also stressed that the law should be applied equally to all, irrespective of their political affiliation or position. He said most chief ministers belong to their party, and if they do wrong, they should step down. "Ethics should also mean something," he added. The Union Minister defended the government amid uproar in Parliament over the introduction of these bills, blaming opposition parties, especially Trinamool Congress (TMC), for disrupting proceedings.

Parliamentary disruption TMC MPs created ruckus in Parliament, Rijiju alleges Rijiju alleged that TMC MPs created a ruckus in Parliament by jumping into the well and throwing papers. He also accused Congress's Venugopal of tearing papers. "I don't want to blame the Congress MPs," he said, adding they have to act as their leaders direct them. The disruptions came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three draft legislations earlier this week.

Anti-corruption legislation Know about proposed laws The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill are aimed at strengthening anti-corruption measures. Under these proposals, if a Prime Minister, chief minister, or minister is arrested for 30 days on charges with a minimum punishment of five years, they will automatically lose office on the 31st day. However, they can be reappointed if released.