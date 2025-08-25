Muthoot Finance invests ₹200cr in housing arm

With this capital infusion, Muthoot Homefin hopes to increase its assets under management (AUM) more than four times in five years. The company also plans a multi-year scale-up plan to expand its pan-India presence through sustainable and responsible growth. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, said the strongest housing growth will come from India's tier-II and III cities.

Market potential

Funds to strengthen lending portfolio, expand into underserved markets

Muthoot Homefin has seen its disbursements grow nearly six times in the last two years. Its AUM has doubled to ₹3,096 crore during this period. The new funds will be used to strengthen its lending portfolio, expand into underserved housing markets, and invest in digital infrastructure and talent acquisition. Alok Aggarwal, CEO of Muthoot Homefin, said this investment is not just about growth but enabling homeownership dreams for aspiring Indian families.