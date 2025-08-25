Next Article
Flipkart Black vs Amazon Prime: Which is better
Flipkart just dropped Flipkart Black, a premium subscription designed to rival Amazon Prime.
For a limited time, you can grab it for ₹990 a year (down from ₹1,499).
Members get early access to sales, exclusive discounts, and 24/7 priority customer support—all the perks to make shopping smoother.
Flipkart Black comes with YouTube Premium subscription
With Flipkart Black, you'll earn 5% SuperCoins cashback on every order (up to ₹100 per order), and can rack up as much as 800 SuperCoins each month.
The deal also includes a free YouTube Premium subscription worth ₹1,490 for ad-free streaming and special discounts on top gadgets.
Plus, flight cancelations or rescheduling on Cleartrip cost just Re. 1.
One catch: the subscription is non-refundable and non-cancellable—so be sure before signing up!