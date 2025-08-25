Flipkart Black vs Amazon Prime: Which is better

Flipkart Black comes with YouTube Premium subscription

With Flipkart Black, you'll earn 5% SuperCoins cashback on every order (up to ₹100 per order), and can rack up as much as 800 SuperCoins each month.

The deal also includes a free YouTube Premium subscription worth ₹1,490 for ad-free streaming and special discounts on top gadgets.

Plus, flight cancelations or rescheduling on Cleartrip cost just Re. 1.

One catch: the subscription is non-refundable and non-cancellable—so be sure before signing up!