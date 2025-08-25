OpenAI is aiming to expand in key markets like India

OpenAI appoints Raghav Gupta to lead education vertical in India

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has appointed Raghav Gupta as the head of its education vertical for India and Asia Pacific (APAC). Gupta is a former Asia Pacific Managing Director at Coursera. Leah Belsky, OpenAI's VP and General Manager for Education, announced his appointment in New Delhi on Monday. The announcement comes as part of OpenAI's plan to expand its presence in key markets like India by opening an office this year.