OpenAI appoints Raghav Gupta to lead education vertical in India
OpenAI is aiming to expand in key markets like India

By Akash Pandey
Aug 25, 2025
05:13 pm
What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has appointed Raghav Gupta as the head of its education vertical for India and Asia Pacific (APAC). Gupta is a former Asia Pacific Managing Director at Coursera. Leah Belsky, OpenAI's VP and General Manager for Education, announced his appointment in New Delhi on Monday. The announcement comes as part of OpenAI's plan to expand its presence in key markets like India by opening an office this year.

Strategic partnerships

India-specific programs and funding

OpenAI is launching India-specific programs, including a learning accelerator with IIT Madras, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education. The initiative aims to boost the adoption of its AI products among educators. Belsky also announced a $500,000 grant for IIT-Madras during the event. The funding will be used for long-term research on cognitive outcomes and how AI can be effectively integrated into classrooms.

Expansion plans

Hiring spree in the country

Along with its educational initiatives, OpenAI is also expanding its workforce in India. The company is hiring for three sales positions: Account Director, Digital Natives; Account Director, Large Enterprise; and Account Director, Strategics. These moves are part of a broader strategy to strengthen OpenAI's presence and influence in the Indian market.