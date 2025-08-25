OpenAI appoints Raghav Gupta to lead education vertical in India
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has appointed Raghav Gupta as the head of its education vertical for India and Asia Pacific (APAC). Gupta is a former Asia Pacific Managing Director at Coursera. Leah Belsky, OpenAI's VP and General Manager for Education, announced his appointment in New Delhi on Monday. The announcement comes as part of OpenAI's plan to expand its presence in key markets like India by opening an office this year.
Strategic partnerships
India-specific programs and funding
OpenAI is launching India-specific programs, including a learning accelerator with IIT Madras, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education. The initiative aims to boost the adoption of its AI products among educators. Belsky also announced a $500,000 grant for IIT-Madras during the event. The funding will be used for long-term research on cognitive outcomes and how AI can be effectively integrated into classrooms.
Expansion plans
Hiring spree in the country
Along with its educational initiatives, OpenAI is also expanding its workforce in India. The company is hiring for three sales positions: Account Director, Digital Natives; Account Director, Large Enterprise; and Account Director, Strategics. These moves are part of a broader strategy to strengthen OpenAI's presence and influence in the Indian market.