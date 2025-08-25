Namakkal restaurants ditch food delivery apps: What's the reason?
Restaurants in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu have pulled out of Zomato and Swiggy, frustrated by rising commissions and extra charges that have eaten into their profits.
Over the past six years, platform fees climbed from 16% to 30%, with new delivery surcharges making things worse—some owners say they lose nearly half the order's value before seeing any profit.
Poor communication and surprise discounts from the apps have only added to their frustration.
Most eateries switched to local app called Zaaroz
To take control, most Namakkal eateries switched to a local app called Zaaroz that charges a flat monthly fee instead of high commissions.
While orders dropped at first, many say their earnings actually improved.
Across India, more restaurants are using WhatsApp or direct ordering to connect with customers—even if it means less online visibility.
New players like Rapido, which has recently started food delivery, hint that change could be on the way for food delivery in India.