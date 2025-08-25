Namakkal restaurants ditch food delivery apps: What's the reason?

Most eateries switched to local app called Zaaroz

To take control, most Namakkal eateries switched to a local app called Zaaroz that charges a flat monthly fee instead of high commissions.

While orders dropped at first, many say their earnings actually improved.

Across India, more restaurants are using WhatsApp or direct ordering to connect with customers—even if it means less online visibility.

New players like Rapido, which has recently started food delivery, hint that change could be on the way for food delivery in India.