TikTok lays off staff in Singapore, LA, London offices
TikTok is letting go of staff in its Singapore, Los Angeles, and London offices as part of a global shake-up.
The company says this isn't about cutting costs but about zeroing in on big priorities like AI-driven content, e-commerce, and creator monetization tools.
Roles hit include sales, marketing, and content operations.
Affected employees will receive severance packages
Those affected will get severance packages and help with their next steps.
Inside TikTok, things feel tense but not chaotic as teams adjust.
This move comes while TikTok faces growing pressure from US regulators over possible national security risks, plus tough competition from YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.
Even parent company ByteDance is merging teams as part of current consolidation and operational tightening.