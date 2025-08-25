TikTok lays off staff in Singapore, LA, London offices

Affected employees will receive severance packages

Those affected will get severance packages and help with their next steps.

Inside TikTok, things feel tense but not chaotic as teams adjust.

This move comes while TikTok faces growing pressure from US regulators over possible national security risks, plus tough competition from YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

Even parent company ByteDance is merging teams as part of current consolidation and operational tightening.