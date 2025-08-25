Next Article
Muthoot Finance invests ₹200cr in housing finance arm
Muthoot Finance is pumping ₹200 crore into its housing finance arm, Muthoot Homefin, aiming to reach over 250 cities across India.
The goal? To make affordable homes more accessible in tier-II and tier-III cities, with plans to scale its assets under management more than fourfold over the next five years.
Upgrading digital systems and expanding teams
This investment is set to help first-time home buyers and self-employed folks in smaller towns get their own place.
George Alexander Muthoot, the company's MD, notes that these markets have huge potential.
CEO Alok Aggarwal adds that the funds will also upgrade their digital systems and expand their team—all part of helping more Indian families achieve their dream of owning a home.