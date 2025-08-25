Sensex gains 329 points, Nifty rises to 19,500 mark

Geopolitical tensions and global cues weigh on rupee

The US dollar got a boost after dovish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which fuelled expectations of a potential rate cut as early as September, making global investors cautious.

Fitch kept India's BBB- rating but warned about fiscal and tariff risks, which didn't help market mood.

On top of that, the US criticized India for buying Russian oil, adding some geopolitical tension to the mix.