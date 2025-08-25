India, Fiji sign multiple agreements to boost bilateral ties

India and Fiji have signed multiple agreements to strengthen their bilateral ties. The deals were witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka at Hyderabad House. The key areas of cooperation include health, education, mobility, and development. Under these agreements, India will build a super-specialty hospital in Fiji and supply medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme.

Hospital agreement MoU for construction of super-specialty hospital in Fiji The two governments have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the design, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a super-specialty hospital in Fiji. The facility is expected to enhance advanced healthcare services for Fijian citizens and strengthen India's role in regional health cooperation. HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji have also agreed to supply medicines under India's Janaushadhi Scheme.

Pharmacopoeial cooperation Jan Aushadhi Kendra to be opened in Fiji The two governments had signed a MoU on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation. This paved the way for opening a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Fiji. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Measurement and Standards (DNMS) of Fiji also signed an MoU on cooperation in standardization to enhance quality control and product reliability.

Skilling programs Agreements on skill development, migration and mobility The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India, and Pacific POLYTECH, Fiji, have partnered to develop human resources through skilling and upskilling programs. The Indian government has also provided grant assistance to Fiji for implementing QIPs focusing on community development and welfare projects. A declaration of intent on migration and mobility was signed to facilitate the movement of students, professionals, and workers between the two countries.

Chancery construction India-Fiji diplomatic relations The Fijian side handed over the lease deed of land for India's chancery building in Suva. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Government of the Republic of Fiji for providing land to build a Chancery-cum-Cultural Centre for the High Commission of India in Suva and welcomed the handover of the Lease Title. The MEA said these agreements show India's growing partnership with Fiji, particularly in areas directly benefiting people like health, skills, and mobility.