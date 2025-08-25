Rachit Prints IPO to open on September 1

Financials of the company

Shares will list on BSE SME on September 8.

Rachit Prints supplies brands like Sleepwell and Kurlon, and just had a solid year—net profit more than doubled to ₹4.6 crore and revenue rose to ₹41.7 crore in FY25.

The funds raised will go toward working capital, new machinery, loan repayments, and some general needs as the company looks to grow further.