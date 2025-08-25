Next Article
Rachit Prints IPO to open on September 1
Rachit Prints, a fabric maker from Uttar Pradesh, is opening its IPO on September 1, aiming to raise ₹19.49 crore by offering shares at ₹140-149 each.
The offer closes on September 3, with allotments out the next day—so if you're interested, you'll need to act fast.
Financials of the company
Shares will list on BSE SME on September 8.
Rachit Prints supplies brands like Sleepwell and Kurlon, and just had a solid year—net profit more than doubled to ₹4.6 crore and revenue rose to ₹41.7 crore in FY25.
The funds raised will go toward working capital, new machinery, loan repayments, and some general needs as the company looks to grow further.