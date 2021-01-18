-
POCO F2 will not come with Snapdragon 732G chipsetLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:41 pm
-
Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is working to launch the F2 model in India soon. It was earlier tipped to come with a Snapdragon 732G chipset. However, POCO India Country Director, Anuj Sharma has now confirmed that it will not house the said processor.
Meanwhile, the handset will likely pack a Super AMOLED display and quad rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
POCO F2: At a glance
-
Not much is known about the design and features of the POCO F2. As per some reports, it might come with an edge-to-edge screen, a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53 rating, and an on-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The POCO F2 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Up front, there will be a 20MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The POCO F2 may draw power from Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The official pricing and availability details of the POCO F2 smartphone haven't been revealed yet. However, going by the specifications, it should cost around Rs. 20,000.