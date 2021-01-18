Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is working to launch the F2 model in India soon. It was earlier tipped to come with a Snapdragon 732G chipset. However, POCO India Country Director, Anuj Sharma has now confirmed that it will not house the said processor. Meanwhile, the handset will likely pack a Super AMOLED display and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO F2: At a glance

Not much is known about the design and features of the POCO F2. As per some reports, it might come with an edge-to-edge screen, a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53 rating, and an on-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Up front, there will be a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO F2 may draw power from Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?