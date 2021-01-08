Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has launched three new models in India, namely, the Slim 5i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 9i. These Windows 10-powered devices run on Intel's 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors and come with webcam privacy shutters as well as up to 4K screens. As for the pocket-pinch, the line-up starts at Rs. 63,990. Here's our roundup.

Laptop #1 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i has a metallic finished body, a 15.6-inch Full-HD anti-glare display, and a power button-integrated fingerprint reader. The device runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD and 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It packs a 57Wh battery, which delivers up to 11-hours of battery life.

Laptop #2 Lenovo Yoga 7i

The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge for improved productivity, and a front-facing speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The machine is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its 71Wh battery delivers up to 16-hours of battery life.

Laptop #3 Lenovo Yoga 9i

Finally, the Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch 4K UHD screen with 500-nits of peak brightness. It also has four speakers, a 360-degree hinge, a stylus slot, and an 'Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader.' Under the hood, the laptop packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with Intel Iris XE graphics, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 60Wh battery.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability