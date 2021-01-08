Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 06:35 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has launched three new models in India, namely, the Slim 5i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 9i.
These Windows 10-powered devices run on Intel's 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors and come with webcam privacy shutters as well as up to 4K screens.
As for the pocket-pinch, the line-up starts at Rs. 63,990.
Here's our roundup.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i has a metallic finished body, a 15.6-inch Full-HD anti-glare display, and a power button-integrated fingerprint reader.
The device runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD and 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
It packs a 57Wh battery, which delivers up to 11-hours of battery life.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge for improved productivity, and a front-facing speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
The machine is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its 71Wh battery delivers up to 16-hours of battery life.
Finally, the Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch 4K UHD screen with 500-nits of peak brightness. It also has four speakers, a 360-degree hinge, a stylus slot, and an 'Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader.'
Under the hood, the laptop packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with Intel Iris XE graphics, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 60Wh battery.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i comes in Graphite Grey color and starts at Rs. 63,990. It is currently on sale.
The Yoga 7i is available in a Slate Grey shade and carries a price-tag of Rs. 99,000 while the Yoga 9i comes in a Black finish and costs Rs. 1,69,990. They will be up for grabs from January 15 and January 12, respectively.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.