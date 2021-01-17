-
itel Vision 1 Pro launched in India at Rs. 6,600
Chinese smartphone maker itel has launched a new budget handset in India called the Vision 1 Pro. It is up for grabs in two colors: Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue.
As for the highlights, the device has a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a triple rear camera setup, Android 10 Go, and a 4,000mAh battery sans fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
itel Vision 1 Pro: At a glance
The itel Vision 1 Pro has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixel) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 450 nits of peak brightness.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The itel Vision 1 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor, two VGA lenses, and an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Internals
Under the hood
The itel Vision 1 Pro draws power from a quad-core Cortex-A53 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10 Go and packs a 4,000mAh battery without any support for fast-charging. The latter is claimed to provide 24 hours of average usage, 35 hours of music playback, 7 hours of video playing, and 6 hours of gaming.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the itel Vision 1 Pro comes with a price-tag of Rs. 6,599. A pair of free Moto BT headphones are being offered with the device for a limited time period. At this price point, it goes against Lava Z2 and Micromax IN 1B.