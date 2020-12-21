Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 01:42 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is geared up to unveil the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model in China on December 24. In the latest development, the company has shared a poster on Weibo, confirming its key specifications.
As per the post, the handset will come with 65W fast-charging, a Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Previously-leaked TENAA listing had also revealed its camera details.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will house a textured back panel with a matte finish, and quad cameras.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be revealed at the launch event on December 24. However, looking at its specifications and features, the handset is expected to be priced at around CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs. 50,600).
