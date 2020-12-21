OPPO is geared up to unveil the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model in China on December 24. In the latest development, the company has shared a poster on Weibo, confirming its key specifications. As per the post, the handset will come with 65W fast-charging, a Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Previously-leaked TENAA listing had also revealed its camera details.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will house a textured back panel with a matte finish, and quad cameras. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?