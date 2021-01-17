-
Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone with 7,000mAh battery gets FCC certificationLast updated on Jan 17, 2021, 06:50 pm
-
A Samsung handset bearing model number SM-M62F/DS, with a 7,000mAh battery, has reportedly received the FCC certification.
The device, believed to be the Galaxy M62, will come with a 25W charger, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Exynos 9825 chipset. It shall also have 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 11.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and Display
Samsung Galaxy M62: At a glance
-
As per a prior report, the Samsung Galaxy M62 will sport a waterdrop-notched display with prominent bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there should be a quad camera setup.
The device is likely to sport a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy M62 will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor. On the front, a single 32MP selfie snapper is likely.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy M62 will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.1.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be announced at the launch event in the coming days. As for the pocket-pinch, it should sport a price figure of around Rs. 20,000 in India.