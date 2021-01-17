A Samsung handset bearing model number SM-M62F/DS, with a 7,000mAh battery, has reportedly received the FCC certification. The device, believed to be the Galaxy M62, will come with a 25W charger, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Exynos 9825 chipset. It shall also have 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy M62: At a glance

As per a prior report, the Samsung Galaxy M62 will sport a waterdrop-notched display with prominent bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there should be a quad camera setup. The device is likely to sport a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M62 will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor. On the front, a single 32MP selfie snapper is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M62 will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Information What about the pricing?