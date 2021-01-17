-
ASUS ROG Phone 4 to get 6,000mAh battery with fast-chargingLast updated on Jan 17, 2021, 05:21 pm
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS's ROG Phone 4 will make its debut in the coming days.
In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will pack a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 60W or 65W fast-charging support.
It should also come with Android 11, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
ASUS ROG Phone 4: At a glance
The ASUS ROG Phone 4 is expected to have an edge-to-edge screen with minimal bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there should be a triple camera setup.
The smartphone should sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The ASUS ROG Phone 4 should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 24MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Internals
Under the hood
The ASUS ROG Phone 4 should draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 11 and pack a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 60W or 65W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port, and 5G.
Information
What about the pricing?
Details related to the pricing and availability of the ASUS ROG Phone 4 in India will be announced at the launch event in the coming days. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 43,000.