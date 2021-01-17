Taiwanese tech giant ASUS's ROG Phone 4 will make its debut in the coming days. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will pack a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 60W or 65W fast-charging support. It should also come with Android 11, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 4: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 4 is expected to have an edge-to-edge screen with minimal bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there should be a triple camera setup. The smartphone should sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 4 should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 24MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 4 should draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11 and pack a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 60W or 65W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port, and 5G.

Information What about the pricing?