Last updated on Jan 17, 2021, 12:50 am

Samsung is working on launching the Galaxy A12 smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, the phone has been found listed on the BIS certification site (via @the_tech_guy). To recall, it was unveiled in Europe in November last year. The Galaxy A12 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses quad cameras in a square-shaped module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Black, White, Blue, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?