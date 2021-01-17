-
Samsung Galaxy A12 reportedly bags BIS certification, India launch imminentLast updated on Jan 17, 2021, 12:50 am
-
Samsung is working on launching the Galaxy A12 smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, the phone has been found listed on the BIS certification site (via @the_tech_guy).
To recall, it was unveiled in Europe in November last year.
The Galaxy A12 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance
-
The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses quad cameras in a square-shaped module.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Further, it is offered in Black, White, Blue, and Red color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
The Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched at €179 (approximately Rs. 15,800) for the 3GB/32GB base-end variant and €199 (around Rs. 17,600) for the top-spec 6GB/128GB model. Its India pricing and availability details have not been revealed yet.