Motorola has added another budget smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of Moto G9 Power in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale starting December 15 at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Moto G9 Power comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a punch-hole design, a 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras.

Design and display Moto G9 Power: At a glance

The Moto G9 Power features a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Power sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Power is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?