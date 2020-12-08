Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 01:08 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Motorola has added another budget smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of Moto G9 Power in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale starting December 15 at 12 pm via Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, the Moto G9 Power comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a punch-hole design, a 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras.
The Moto G9 Power features a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options.
The Moto G9 Power sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
The Moto G9 Power is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G9 Power costs Rs. 11,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart on December 15 at 12 pm.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.