Samsung releases new update to improve S20 FE's touchscreen performanceLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 03:14 pm
Samsung has started rolling out yet another software update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to improve the touchscreen performance of the handset.
According to SamMobile, this is the fourth update for the S20 FE that seems to be aimed at resolving issues like ghost touches and poor responsiveness of the display.
The new firmware also bumps the Android security patch to January 2021.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The update carries version number G81BXXU1BUA5 and has a download size of around 263MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method across Europe. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >Software Update.
Design and display
Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.