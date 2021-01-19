Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 11:36 am

Realme has released a new variant of its entry-level C12 model in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. It joins the existing 3GB/32GB model that was announced last August and is currently available via the company's official store at Rs. 9,999. As for the highlights, the Realme C12 offers a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ screen, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Here's recalling the Realme C12

The Realme C12 features a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C12 sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera along with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C12 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability