Realme C12 gets a new 4GB/64GB variant in IndiaLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 11:36 am
Realme has released a new variant of its entry-level C12 model in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. It joins the existing 3GB/32GB model that was announced last August and is currently available via the company's official store at Rs. 9,999.
As for the highlights, the Realme C12 offers a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ screen, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Design and display
Here's recalling the Realme C12
The Realme C12 features a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
It is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme C12 sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera along with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme C12 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C12 costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the newly-announced 4GB/64GB model. The latter is currently available only through the Realme India online store.