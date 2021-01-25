Realme is all set to launch its flagship Race model after China's Spring Festival in February this year, according to a Weibo post by Realme China's President Xu Qi. Since the Spring Festival will be celebrated on February 12, it is likely that the Race may hit the Chinese markets in the later half of February. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Race: At a glance

The Realme Race is likely to offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have quad cameras housed in a circular module. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 160Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Race will offer a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor and an LED flash. The details of other three sensors are unclear at the moment. Up front, it will feature a single selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Realme Race will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability