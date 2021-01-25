-
Motorola Ibiza receives Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminentLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 08:09 pm
-
Motorola is expected to launch a new budget smartphone in the coming weeks. The handset with model number XT2137-1, currently codenamed as Ibiza, has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, hinting at its imminent arrival.
As per the listing, Motorola Ibiza will support dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 11 right out of the box.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Motorola Ibiza: At a glance
-
The Motorola Ibiza will feature a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Motorola Ibiza is expected to pack a triple rear camera module including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 13MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Motorola Ibiza will likely draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
At present, there is no information regarding the official launch and pricing of the Motorola Ibiza. However, looking at the expected specifications and features, it should cost under Rs. 15,000.