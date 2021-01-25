Motorola is expected to launch a new budget smartphone in the coming weeks. The handset with model number XT2137-1, currently codenamed as Ibiza, has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, hinting at its imminent arrival. As per the listing, Motorola Ibiza will support dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 11 right out of the box. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola Ibiza: At a glance

The Motorola Ibiza will feature a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to pack a triple rear camera module including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Ibiza will likely draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?