Motorola is all set to launch a new Edge S model in China on January 26. While a slew of leaks have already revealed the key specifications of the handset, a fresh teaser has confirmed that the Edge S will offer support for 'Multi-Screen Collaboration' feature. It should allow users to share content from the smartphone to multiple external screens or devices simultaneously.

Design and display Motorola Edge S: At a glance

The Motorola Edge S will feature a dual punch-hole design with curved edges and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 105Hz for smooth scrolling and fluidic animations.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Edge S will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and three other sensors, details of which are unclear at the moment. On the front, it is tipped to sport a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge S will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it is likely to run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability