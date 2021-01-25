-
Samsung Galaxy A72 tipped to support 25W fast-chargingLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 02:00 pm
Samsung is expected to introduce its latest mid-range model, the Galaxy A72, sometime in March 2021.
In the latest development, a tipster has claimed that the handset has received TUV Rheinland certification. As per the details mentioned in the certification page, the upcoming Galaxy A72 will offer support for 25W fast-charging.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A72: At a glance
As per the previously leaked design renders, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel display and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is also believed to house a quad camera setup on the rear.
It will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy A72 is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will house a single 32MP front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A72 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
Information
Pricing and availability
At present, there is no information regarding the official launch date and pricing of Galaxy A72. However, as per the reports, it could cost around $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) for the 5G variant and $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the 4G model.