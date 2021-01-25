Realme X7 and X7 Pro are expected to be launched in India on February 4. In the latest development, Flipkart has activated a microsite for the upcoming handsets, confirming that the Realme 7 series will be available through the e-commerce platform. As for the highlights, the phones come with a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity chipset, an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging technology.

Design and display Realme X7 and X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro sport a punch-hole design with a slim bottom-bezel, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera setup. While the X7 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, the X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 and X7 Pro pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, they sport a single 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor whereas the Realme X7 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. They offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery while the X7 Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W fast-charging technology via the Type-C port.

Key details Availability and pricing