Motorola is all geared up to introduce a new Edge S model on January 26, the company has confirmed on Weibo. The post also reveals that the phone will be powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Edges S is tipped to come with a 105Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Key highlights Everything to know about the Snapdragon 870 chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, based on 7nm architecture, is a 64-bit octa-core chipset with Kryo 585 cores. It has a clock speed of 3.2GHz, which is currently the highest for any mobile chipset. The Snapdragon 870 offers support for 144Hz QHD screens, up to 200MP camera with 8K video recording, and Wi-Fi 6. There is no onboard 5G modem but Snapdragon X55 is paired externally.

Design and display Motorola Edge S: At a glance

The Motorola Edge S is expected to come with a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 105Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge S will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it is likely to house a 25MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Motorola Edge S will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

