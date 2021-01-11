The next-generation iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, will feature a smaller display notch, according to details revealed by MacOtakara. The Japanese blog claims that the iPhone 13 will retain the form factor of the current model but with a smaller screen cut-out due to a change in position of the top receiver, which houses a stereo speaker and a microphone.

Information It will also be marginally thicker

The upcoming iPhone 13 will carry forward iPhone 12's metal frame with flat edges and glass protection on both the front and back. It will also have the same height and width as the existing model. However, the overall thickness will increase by approximately 0.26mm.

Refinement The rear camera will get some cosmetic changes

MacOtakara notes that the rear camera's "lens cover part will be no longer stretched." Instead, the entire section "will be increased by about 0.9mm" with a sheet of sapphire glass on top of the lenses to make it appear like a single camera unit. Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro is also likely to get sensor-shift optical image stabilization technology.

Smoother screens iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 120Hz OLED screens

Separately, a report by The Elec claims that the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models will feature Samsung-sourced 120Hz LTPO OLED screens. LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays are more power-efficient than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panels and can have a dynamic refresh rate without additional hardware. The non-Pro iPhone 13 variants are tipped to bear 60Hz LTPS OLED panels.

Information When will the iPhone 13 series be launched?