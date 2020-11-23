Honda will launch its all-new City Hatchback model in Thailand tomorrow i.e. November 24, according to a Thai news portal called HeadlightMag. As per the publication, the upcoming model will be based on the fifth-generation City sedan and come in three variants of S+, SV, and RS. The City Hatchback will offer a feature-rich cabin and draw power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors Honda City Hatchback: At a glance

The Honda City Hatchback will look identical to the fifth-generation City sedan. It will feature a sleek chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end, however, will feature a new bumper and tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Honda City Hatchback will draw power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power and 173Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Honda City Hatchback will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifter, and Honda Smart Key System. The car will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags, a Balance control system with cornering vehicle stability assist, and an emergency signal system.

Information What about the pricing?