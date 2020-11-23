Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 07:58 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda will launch its all-new City Hatchback model in Thailand tomorrow i.e. November 24, according to a Thai news portal called HeadlightMag.
As per the publication, the upcoming model will be based on the fifth-generation City sedan and come in three variants of S+, SV, and RS.
The City Hatchback will offer a feature-rich cabin and draw power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.
The Honda City Hatchback will look identical to the fifth-generation City sedan. It will feature a sleek chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end, however, will feature a new bumper and tail lamps.
The Honda City Hatchback will draw power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power and 173Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Honda City Hatchback will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifter, and Honda Smart Key System.
The car will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags, a Balance control system with cornering vehicle stability assist, and an emergency signal system.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Honda City Hatchback will be revealed at the time of launch on November 24. As per the reports, it is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around THB 5,79,500 (approximately Rs. 14 lakh).
