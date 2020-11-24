Honda has finally launched its latest City Hatchback model in Thailand. It shares most of its design elements with the new-generation City sedan expect for a sweeping rear section. The City Hatchback is offered in three variants of S+, SV, and RS. It has a feature-rich cabin with some hi-tech add-ons and derives power from a 1.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Honda City Hatchback: At a glance

Like the new-generation City sedan, Honda City Hatchback features a sleek blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. The roofline sweeps down to reveal a high-mounted spoiler, a sporty rear bumper, and revised tail lamps. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

At the heart, the Honda City Hatchback has a 1.0-liter VTEC turbocharged motor that makes 120hp of maximum power and 173Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Honda City Hatchback offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifter, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, emergency signal system, Balance control system with cornering vehicle stability assist, and parking cameras.

Information How much does it cost?